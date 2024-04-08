Punggol East residents fear monkeys would attack kids, steal food after their reappearance in neighbourhood

Several residents in Punggol East have once again expressed concerns over monkeys treating their neigbourhood as a playground.

This time, the primates were spotted at Blocks 422B and 423B along Northshore Drive, 8world reported last Sunday (March 7).

A resident, surnamed Chen, said this was the first time she saw monkeys in the area.

"There were more than 10 of them jumping from the balcony on the fourth and fifth floor. They jumped to the second-floor platform and hanged around there and the lawn below for about an hour," she added.

Several residents are worried that the monkeys would pose a danger to children.

Chen said: "We are afraid that the monkeys will bite people or steal other people's food. We will try our best to ask children not to eat or drink while walking."

She added that there are many children playing near the HDB blocks in the evening and hoped the relevant authorities would take measures to prevent monkeys from appearing there.

Residents told 8world that said they are used to seeing monkeys in the area.

One resident, surnamed Liu, reckoned that there were 15 to 20 of them near Punggol Point LRT station.

Chen said that her family would share in an online chat group with residents videos and photos of monkey sightings in their neighbourhood.

"I didn't see them, but those in the group have seen monkeys climbing into balconies," she added.

Another resident, who declined to be named, said there are frequent monkey sightings in the neighbourhood.

"It is near a park connector and Punggol Settlement, where there are often monkeys there," he added.

In August 2022, Shin Min Daily News reported that wild macaques were disturbing patrons at the eateries in Punggol Settlement.

And in February 2023, several Punggol East residents told Stomp that they feel unsafe after monkeys were seen opening windows and entering their flats.

Not all residents are bothered by the monkeys, though, and believe in co-existing with them.

One resident named Huang said: "Unless they attack humans, they are not scary."

Despite the large number of monkeys appearing in his neighbourhood, Liu said they were well-behaved.

"It's good to see animals. Better than none of them at all," he added.

To stop monkeys from entering your home, NParks has these tips:

Close all windows and doors, as well as installing mesh and grilles

Keep food out of sight

Double-knot all garbage bags and manage your refuse

ALSO READ: Punggol residents fear attack by macaques ‘sooner than later’, as monkeys steal from bakery and supermarket

chingshijie@asiaone.com