Bukit Timah restaurant allegedly rejects customer's takeaway container, charges him 30 cents for paper box

He wanted to go green but ended up seeing red.

A restaurant allegedly rejected using a customer's reusable container for takeaway food and instead charged him 30 cents for a disposable paper box.

So much for sustainability.

Stomp contributor Chris had gone to a vegetarian restaurant called D'Life at Chun Tin Road in Bukit Timah on Deepavali (Nov 12).

"I brought along with me a lunch box for the food I ordered," he recounted.

"They refused to use my box and said it was a holiday and the kitchen was very busy.

"So only their box could be used. I then asked whether or not their box was free? The answer was no."

The Stomp contributor shared photos of the box, which said "eco-friendly packaging" on it, and a receipt showing he was charged 30 cents for the box.

He said: "I am thinking this is against the Government campaign. Bring your own container and cut down on waste."

The Bring Your Own Container campaign was first launched in 2020 to curb the excessive use of disposables.

ALSO READ: Some stalls at new Sembawang hawker centre charging up to 80 cents for takeaway containers. Here's why

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.