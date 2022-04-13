Bus captain saves 4-year-old girl from oncoming traffic at Marina Boulevard

A bus captain's quick thinking helped a four-year-old girl avoid a potentially life-threatening situation after she wandered into the middle of a busy road.

The incident took place on the afternoon of January 16.

The bus captain, Ong Shi Chuin, was driving bus service 400 when he spotted the young girl walking barefooted towards oncoming traffic along Marina Boulevard.

Transport operator SBS Transit, on its Facebook post on Tuesday (April 12), wrote that Ong and his bus were at the traffic lights waiting for them to turn green when he caught sight of the girl.

She seemed unaware of the potential danger and Ong quickly dashed out of the bus to save her.

He was horrified by the scene before him as his bus was waiting for the red traffic lights to turn green. On that Sunday... Posted by SBS Transit Ltd on Monday, April 11, 2022

"When I stopped at the red traffic light and saw the girl running across the five-lane road, my only thought was that the girl was in danger," Ong shared in the Facebook post. "I immediately rushed out to carry her on board my bus before the traffic light turned green."

The girl was playing at a nearby playground before she wandered off and found herself on the road, 8world reported.

Her parents were in a state of panic looking for her but thankfully, the family reunited shortly after.

Ong won plaudits for his actions, not least from SBS Transit in the Facebook post.

"Shi Chuin's quick thinking and action saved the day for the girl and her family. What a hero he is! We are so proud of him," wrote SBS Transit.

