Bus driver calls police on notorious passenger who keeps putting her feet up

A woman was seen up to her usual antics again, just slightly over a month since she made headlines for inconsiderate behaviour on a bus.

The woman had earlier gotten into an argument with a commuter on bus service 160 on January 3 after being called out by him for placing her feet against the bus window.

A viral TikTok video shows the woman telling the man, "Diam (shut up) lah you," and "You poor ah?"

According to the TikToker who took the video, the woman alighted at the next bus stop after the man said he wanted to call the police – but not before flashing her middle fingers.

The TikToker told Stomp that the woman appears to be a recalcitrant offender, as she had also been seen placing her feet on a handlebar on bus service 991 on Dec 28 last year.

Well, it seems that the TikToker is right as the woman has been spotted up to her old tricks again.

Stomp contributor Anon encountered the woman on bus service 160 last Friday (Feb 10), at around 8.30am – again with her feet propped high up. Unlike the previous two occasions, the woman did not have socks on this time.

Anon said: "The bus driver politely told the lady to put her feet down, but she refused and said he could call the police if it was an issue. And so the driver stopped along Bukit Batok Road and called the police.

"We waited around 15 minutes but I had to alight because of work, so I have no updates beyond that unfortunately."

It is unclear what happened afterwards or if the police came.

Anon added: "I found it funny because the woman didn't even look comfortable with her feet propped so high. But mostly, I felt bad for the bus driver!"

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.