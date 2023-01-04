'This is not your home, auntie': Man gets into heated debate with woman who put feet up by bus window

The bus is definitely not a place to make yourself feel at home. One woman was called out for her uncivil behaviour after she put her feet up against the window of a bus.

A heated argument on board a public bus was captured by a fellow commuter, who uploaded the clip to TikTok on Tuesday (Jan 3). A timestamp on the clip by TikTok user Joyang0422 showed that the video was taken in the morning that same day.

In the video, the woman's stockinged feet is shown propped up against the frame of the bus window below the bell, with the action effectively blocking off the seat beside her. Across the aisle from her, a male passenger berates her for her lack of civic-mindedness.

"The issue is, this is not your home auntie, do you know?" said the man loudly in Hokkien, to which the woman retorted in a mix of dialect and Mandarin, "So what if I put my feet up, it's none of your business. This is also not your home."

"Can you listen, how old are you?" the man continued, questioning the woman's maturity.

"Nobody taught you manners," rebuked the man while pointing at the woman. "If something's not right someone has to call it out, understand?"

Throughout the commotion, a fellow passenger sitting across from the woman looks on passively.

The quarrel soon descended into name-calling on both sides, with the woman asking the man to "shut up", to which the man rebutted: "You're in the wrong and you dare to raise your voice?"

After the woman brushes off the man for being "poor", he said: "Being poor is okay, I take the bus, but don't sit until like that."

Commenters on the video, it seems, have taken the side of the male commuter, lauding his righteousness and Hokkien prowess.

While some suggested that the woman could have been "tired", others stated that it's no excuse for her behaviour.

Another felt that the bus driver should have intervened to stop the woman.

More than one commenter shared that they recognised the woman as a Bukit Batok resident known for being "rowdy, rude and inconsiderate".

In replies to her video, user Joyang0422 stated that the bus in question was service 160, which plies the Bukit Batok neighbourhood.

Joyang0422 added that the male commuter had been "sitting peacefully" until he witnessed the woman "stretching her legs up there".

AsiaOne has reached out to Joyang0422 for comment.

Bus companies such as SMRT have put up signs on buses to remind passengers not to put their feet up on empty seats across from them. Guess this applies to windows, too.

