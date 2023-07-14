Bus driver stops at Lim Chu Kang to answer nature's call, leaves lone passenger spooked out

Being left alone at night in the dimly lit Lim Chu Kang roads – with a cemetery and ulu army camps in the vicinity – can give one the chills.

And that's what happened to a bus passenger who was left spooked out after a bus driver turned off the lights and abruptly left him there.

In a TikTok video shared on Thursday (July 13), the bus passenger shared that he was on bus service 975 on the same night.

Run by SMRT, the bus service departs from Bukit Panjang Interchange and goes past landmarks such as Sungei Gedong Camp and the Chinese Cemetery along Lim Chu Kang Road.

The 20-second clip filmed by the TikToker showed how he was the lone passenger at that time.

"The driver stopped the bus randomly. [He] got out, opened the doors, turned everything off and left," the man said, adding that he was left alone in the bus for 15 minutes.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@ladiesman217.__/video/7255302549568359682?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7246038907857634842[/embed]

The TikTok video has since garnered over 19,000 views.

In the comments, several netizens pointed out that the bus driver might have left the bus to "answer nature's call", or to "take a break".

The TikTok user later turned off the comments section, and updated the video caption.

"By the way, I know [the driver] went for a p**," he said. "Doesn't stop it from being scary though. There was no one else."

One netizen had asked if it's normal for drivers to take a toilet break on bus service 975.

AsiaOne has contacted the bus passenger for more details.

