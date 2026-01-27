85% of bus arrival time system to be restored by Jan 28; full recovery by early next week: LTA

Bus commuters can expect the Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) system for buses to be mostly available by Wednesday (Jan 28) morning, although more time is now required for a full restoration, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

In an update issued on Tuesday evening, the transport regulator said that its engineers and contractors have completed the manual updating of firmware for the 3,000 buses that were identified last week.

"The availability of bus arrival timings will be restored to 85 per cent by tomorrow morning," said LTA.

The authority added that bus services will continue to operate as usual.

System to be fully restored next week: LTA

The root cause, a memory cache build-up in the on-board system of some buses, had disrupted data transmissions between on-board bus systems and the central ETA processing servers.

According to LTA, this led to the issue of missing bus arrival timings.

To resolve the issue, contractors and engineers had to physically service about 50 per cent of the over 5,800 buses. The process involves reconfiguring the ETA system and clearing the cache on all the affected buses.

In its update on Tuesday, LTA said that another 1,000 buses have been identified to have the issue.

These buses will also require manual firmware updates in order for the system to achieve 100 per cent restoration.

"We will do so over the course of the week, as this process can only take place after service hours," said LTA.

"We expect the ETA system to be restored fully by early next week," the authority added.

It also thanked commuters for their patience and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

