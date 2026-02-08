Over 90% of bus arrival timing system restored: LTA

Bus commuters can expect instances of missing bus arrival timings or longer headways to continue to decrease as the Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) system's performance stabilises.

In an update on Saturday (Feb 7), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the availability of bus arrival timings has been restored to above 90 per cent.

The restoration involved 4,000 buses and its engineers and contractors had to clear the memory cache and manually update firmware for the transmitters, LTA explained.

Some transmitters also had to be replaced.

LTA said on Jan 28 that the root cause of the issue was a memory cache build-up in the on-board system of some buses.

This disrupted data transmissions between on-board bus systems and the central ETA processing servers, and led to missing bus arrival timings.

LTA added that upgrading works on the fare and bus fleet management systems have started and are expected to be completed within the next two years.

"We thank commuters for their patience during this period and apologise for the inconvenience caused," LTA said.

