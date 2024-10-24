Bus, lorry and motorcycle crash in Tuas: 7 taken to hospital

Seven people were taken to hospital after a collision involving a bus, lorry and motorcycle near Tuas West Road MRT station on Wednesday (Oct 23).

Photos supplied to Lianhe Zaobao show a mangled lorry in front of a dented bus, as well as two ambulances and several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel at the accident scene.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Tuas Avenue 20 and Pioneer Road at about 5.40pm.

Five bus passengers, aged between 31 and 69, a 39-year-old lorry driver and a 31-year-old motorcyclist were conscious when taken to hospital.

Six of the injured were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, and one to National University Hospital, according to the SCDF.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital, they added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: Singapore Prison Service lodges police report after prisoner transport vehicle hits car in Simei

chingshijie@asiaone.com