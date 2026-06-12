Bus services operating as normal despite 'technical issues' with displaying arrival timings: LTA

Despite ongoing "technical issues" with displaying arrival timings, bus services are operating as per normal, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) stated in an announcement on its MyTransport application on Friday (June 12).

The announcement was made just after 1pm after LTA detected the issue around 12.30pm.

A check at around 3pm shows that the application still does not display arrival timings.

Meanwhile, the SG BusLeh application shows timings that are inaccurate.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and are working to resolve this," the announcement stated, thanking commuters for their patience.

AsiaOne has contacted LTA for more information.

There was a similar issue in January this year as inaccurate bus timings and long waiting times were displayed at commuter touchpoints following technical issues affecting the arrival time system.

The issue was detected on Jan 10, with LTA releasing a statement to address the matter on Jan 21.

Preliminary investigations indicated that a technical issue in the on-board systems of some buses had affected the transmission of bus arrival timing estimates.

The authority eventually reset the expected time of arrival system to fix the error.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com