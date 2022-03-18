Bye-bye Marina Bae: Falling for people named after train stations - a new Tiktok trend?

The TikTok algorithm is back at it again.

This time, it's about falling for people named after things you wouldn't expect - vehicle brands, kitchen appliances, vegetables and even MRT train stations.

We've all used public transport at least once. Now how about getting into a relationship with someone named after an MRT station?

A TikTok video posted by stopjojo_ went viral on Friday (March 18) where she said "Can't believe I cried over a man named after an MRT station" while wearing a disappointed look with a mixture of embarrassment on her face.

The song 'Fingers Crossed' by Lauren Spencer-Smith played throughout the video and her caption was short and simple. 'Never again'.

https://www.tiktok.com/@stopjojo_/video/7076104452033367298?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7072926545225303553

One can safely assume that she was not pleased with her MRT boy.

Fellow TikTok users ran to the comments section and went wild with MRT puns.

Moral of the story: Watch out for people with MRT names even if they make your heart go Bedok Bedok.

A similar video was posted by Mediacorp's 98.7FM host Joakim Gomez on Thursday (March 17) but this time apparently about a girl named after a shopping mall.

https://www.tiktok.com/@itsjoakimgomez/video/7076286662698896641?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&q=%40stopjojo_&t=1647559826143

Guess you can never be safe.

