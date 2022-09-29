This cabby has F1's Lando Norris commenting on his driving skills

Formula One (F1) driver Lando Norris is used to racing at dangerously high speeds, while making abrupt turns and brakes.

But nothing could quite prepare him for how a cabby navigates the busy roads in Singapore.

The 22-year-old British Formula One driver is here ahead of the F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix from Sep 30 to Oct 2.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (Sept 28), Norris complained: "My taxi driver needs to learn what 'control over his feet' is.

"Got whiplash from his braking and extremely sudden throttle technique."

When his Instagram story was reshared on other social media sites, several netizens said they were able to relate to this McLaren prodigy's experience.

And I thought I'm the only one," a netizen said, while another was surprised that the F1 driver was driven around by a humble four-wheeler.

His grouse about that local taxi driver aside, Norris has been documenting his time in Singapore on Instagram.

Norris was also mobbed by fans while making an appearance outside Takashimaya on Wednesday (Sept 28) afternoon.

