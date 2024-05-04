Cabby opts out of dialysis and plans own funeral, throws banquet for loved ones

A terminally ill taxi driver suffering from renal failure and autonomic dysfunction has organised a banquet to express his gratitude to family, friends and doctors, also donating $3,000 to charity and planning his own funeral, Shin Min Daily News reported on Friday (May 3).

The 46-year-old Su Zhixiong (transliterated) also suffers from hyperlipidemia, hypertension, hyperglycemia and had lost two toes to diabetes in 2019.

Due to his autonomic dysfunction, standing too long makes him dizzy and might cause him to faint.

A checkup also revealed he has kidney disease and requires treatment, but he refused to do so, reported the Chinese daily.

"In the past four years, I've been in and out of the hospital, sometimes staying for 12 to 18 days," he told Shin Min, adding that the cost of dialysis is too high and he doesn't wish to financially burden his family even more.

As his condition deteriorated, so did his relationship with his mother due to the pressure on the household's finances.

He reportedly forced himself to continue working as a taxi driver till March, when his condition worsened and his vision started blurring.

Wish fulfilled

Su attempted self-harm, but was fortunately stopped in time by doctors.

He recalled: "The doctor asked me if there was something I'd like to accomplish.

"I wanted to hold a dinner party and invite relatives and friends to have a good meal, also celebrating Mother's Day with my mother.

"The doctor said he would try his best to help me fulfil it - I'm very grateful to have a doctor who cares about me so much."

Ambulance Wish Singapore (AWS), a non-profit organisation that grants the wishes of terminally ill patients, picked up his request on April 16.

After a week of planning with Su, the organisation successfully put together a banquet at Hai Tien Lo in Raffles Boulevard on April 25 - also Su's birthday.

About 50 relatives and friends were present at the banquet, inclusive of Su's mother, doctors, social workers and former colleagues.

The night left Su satisfied, he told the Chinese publication.

Chen Guanghao (transliteration), a AWS volunteer, said he has handled about 10 requests to help realise the dreams of patients so far.

But this is the first time he has encountered a terminal patient who donated money to AWS to help other patients.

"This was a surprise for us as well," said the 52-year-old.

Girlfriend refuses to leave Su

Among the attendees that night was Su's girlfriend Yang Yajuan (transliterated), 38.

Su revealed that he had tried to break up with Yang, his girlfriend of three years, but she refused to leave him.

"She didn't agree to it and encouraged me along, saying that she hopes to be the miracle in my life.

"As my illness got worse, I was worried that I wouldn't be alive much longer and that she would encounter more difficulties in life, so I decided not to register for marriage," Su said.

Now, Su spends time daily planning with Yang, deciding what she should do once Su dies.

Su added: "Her birthday is May 23. Now, I only owe her a birthday gift. I've done everything else, so it's much easier."

Speaking with Shin Min, Yang said: "Su takes good care of me and I want to reciprocate, so I'll be there to support him when he needs it most. Even without registering marriage, our relationship still goes strong."

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-2744-788

ALSO READ: 'Legacy of Love': Woman spends $13,000 to publish cookbook of Hakka and Nyonya dishes from late mum's recipes

khooyihang@asiaone.com