Cabby who attacked car, swung plier at passenger with baby arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint

PHOTO: Video screengrab
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

A taxi driver who was caught on camera behaving aggressively towards a motorist and a couple in two separate incidents has been arrested and will be charged in court on Thursday (Dec 5).

In the first incident, the police said they were alerted to a case of road rage involving the cabby and a car driver along Paterson Hill on Nov 22, at around 3.20pm.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the taxi driver had confronted the car driver after being honked at by the car driver," said the police in a statement.

"During the confrontation, the taxi driver kicked, and used his fist and elbow to hit the victim's car, causing damages to the car."

The car driver was not injured.

In a separate incident that occurred on Nov 24 at around 11.30pm, the same taxi driver was involved in a dispute with his passengers at the taxi stand of Far East Plaza.

Nov2019 #shc5671u Trans-cab Services Pte Ltd Driver behaving like a Barbarian. No matter what happened earlier, such behaviour should not be condoned! Credits: Tony

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Thursday, 28 November 2019

"During the dispute, the taxi driver is believed to have swung a pair of plier towards one of his passengers who was carrying a five-month old baby and the plier hit the passenger's right hand," the police added.

The baby was unhurt.

David Feng Zhanning, 42, was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (Dec 4).

He will be charged in court on Dec 5 with criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt.

The offence of criminal intimidation carries a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine, while the offence of voluntarily causing hurt carries a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

Feng, who was fired by Trans-Cab, had earlier told Lianhe Wanbao that he planned to return to China and live in seclusion as part of a spiritual retreat.

He also said that he did not need to further explain his actions, adding that he did not care about online criticism.

SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Young soldiers are no 'strawberry' generation, says Chief Commando Officer
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
