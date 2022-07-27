'Cai fan' boss explains why he's still selling food at $2 despite 'not making enough'

With supply cost and overheads creeping up in recent times, eateries here have been increasing their food prices – much to the chagrin of diners.

Just recently, a hawker at Plaza Singapura's Kopitiam food court increased the price of their roast pork rice by 40 per cent from $5.80 to $8.10, citing rising costs of cooking oil, pork and electricity.

However, one eatery here is bucking that trend.

Goldhill Family Restaurant along Hougang Avenue 3 is still selling 'cai fan' – one meat and one vegetable – at $2 for the past three years.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Tuesday (July 26), Guo Fu Cai, the eatery's boss admitted that he has not been making enough to cover his overheads in recent times.

The 59-year-old said in Chinese: "If we sell [food] at a lower price compared to other eateries, it's obvious that we'll be making less."

Even their regular patrons were surprised that the cost of 'cai fan' here have remained the same throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Goh shared, while pointing out that he will not be increasing food prices "anytime soon".

"When times are bad, we're doing it for their own benefit," he said, adding that he also hopes to attract new customers by keeping the price of food low.

The affordable food at Goldhill Family Restaurant has attracted hordes of office workers and residents during lunchtime, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Speaking to the Chinese evening daily, 64-year-old Wu Shan said that she has been making daily trips to the eatery to buy $1 chicken wings, adding that they are cheaper than most 'cai fan' stalls.

And another regular, surnamed Huang, shared that he has been buying 'cai fan' from Goldhill Family Restaurant for more than 12 years - even though he has moved out of the Hougang area.

"I think the rice is soft and delicious, and you will not get tired of eating their chicken wings," the 60-year-old said.

Forking out $2 for economic rice is such a rarity these days.

In a Reddit post shared on Monday (July 25), a netizen with the username Ok_One_ complained about a "hidden charge" for 'cai fan', claiming he paid $6.40 for one meat and one vegetable dish when it was priced at $2.80 on the menu.

And in June, another Reddit user shared that he paid an exorbitant price of $11 for economic rice at a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio.

"Inflation or robbery? I know fish is expensive but come on, this is too much", he complained, while adding that he had expected to pay up to $6 for his meal.

But why is dining out becoming more expensive these days?

Singapore's core inflation has jumped to 4.4 per cent in June.

In the highest since Nov 2008, the data showed stronger price increases across a broad set of categories including services, food, retail and utilities, reported The Straits Times.

As a result of larger increases in the prices of both food services and non-cooked food, food inflation has also risen to 5.4 per cent compared to 4.5 per cent in May.

But global inflation is expected to ease next year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in July 19, adding that supply challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic are expected to be addressed then.

