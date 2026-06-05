Singaporean suspect linked to Cambodian scam ring to be charged; 30 remain at large

A 32-year-old Singaporean man believed to be linked to an organised crime group in Cambodia that scammed Singaporeans will be charged in court on Saturday (June 6).

Francis Tan Thuan Heng had been placed on an initial list of 34 suspects — 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians — wanted by the Singapore police over their alleged involvement with the group. The list was expanded to include two more Singaporeans on May 5.

Jonathan Boneta, 27, and 33-year-old Lee Ding Hao, who are purportedly out of Singapore, were identified after further investigations.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Friday night that Tan was arrested in Perlis, Malaysia, on March 10 and handed over by Malaysian police the same day.

In its news release, SPF extended their appreciation to the Royal Malaysia Police for their "unwavering support", adding that SPF will continue to work closely with foreign law enforcement partners to apprehend those who commit scams against victims in Singapore.

Tan will be charged with working for a locally-linked organised crime group under the Organised Crime Act.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

The 34 suspects were identified through investigations after a joint operation with the Cambodia National Police in Phnom Penh on Sept 9, 2025.

Prohibition of disposal orders have since been issued against them. Their assets, linked to the organised crime group, have also been seized.

The SPF said the group is believed to be responsible for at least 535 reported scam cases involving at least $53 million in loses.

With Tan's arrest, 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians remain at large.

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editor@asiaone.com