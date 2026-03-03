3 Singaporean associates of alleged scam kingpin Chen Zhi arrested, another $350m worth of assets seized

The police have arrested three Singaporean men, aged between 32 and 53, in connection with ongoing investigations into transnational scam syndicate Prince Holding Group, its founder and chairman Chen Zhi, and his associates and related companies.

Chen, the alleged head of a Cambodian-based scam empire, was extradited to China from Cambodia on Jan 7. He was shown cuffed at his wrists as he was escorted off a China Southern Airlines flight that day.

In October 2025, the Singapore Police Force mounted islandwide enforcement operations against Chen and his associates, seizing or prohibiting the disposal of over $150 million in assets.

No arrests were made at that time as Chen and his associates were not in Singapore.

In an update on Tuesday (March 3), police said the three Singaporean men were arrested between November 2025 and January this year for their alleged involvement in money laundering offences in relation to the case involving Chen.

Yeo Sin Huat Alan, 53, was arrested on Jan 12 when he returned to Singapore from Cambodia. He is alleged to have acquired, possessed, used, concealed or transferred benefits from criminal conduct.

Tan Yew Kiat, 49, who is the director of SRS Auto Holdings, was arrested on November 20, 2025, for allegedly acquiring, possessing, using, concealing or transferring benefits from criminal conduct. The police have issued prohibition of disposal orders against vehicles registered under the company.

Nigel Tang Wan Bao Nabil, 32, was arrested on December 11, 2025, when he returned to Singapore from Cambodia. He is also alleged to have acquired, possessed, used, concealed or transferred benefits from criminal conduct.

The police have also issued a warrant of arrest against a 43-year-old Singaporean woman, Chen Xiuling, also known as Karen Chen, for instigating another person to falsify accounts and attempting to cheat.

Chen is believed to have left Singapore for Cambodia prior to police's operations in October 2025.

Along with the arrests, the police said they have also issued additional prohibition of disposal orders against three properties and eight cars, as well as seized cash in various foreign currencies, bank and securities accounts, luxury bags and watches with a total estimated value of $350 million.

This brings the total value of assets seized and/or prohibited in relation to the case to more than $500 million.

Peggy Pao, director of the police's Commercial Affairs Department, said the arrests and extensive scale of assets seized in Singapore underscore the police's resolve to take "swift and decisive enforcement action" against individuals and corporate entities that seek to exploit Singapore's financial system for criminal activities.

"The police are committed to bringing these criminals to justice and confiscating their ill-gotten gains," she added.

