Can CDC vouchers be used to buy infant milk powder? NTUC FairPrice clarifies

A mother was confused about whether she could use her Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to buy milk powder for her baby after receiving two different email replies regarding the matter.

Every Singaporean household received $300 worth of CDC vouchers on Jan 3.

Half of the amount can be spent at participating supermarkets, including NTUC FairPrice.

FairPrice also offered customers who spent a minimum of $55 worth of CDC vouchers in a single receipt an additional $6 in FairPrice return vouchers from Jan 3 to 15.

The Stomp contributor shared with Stomp screenshots of the emails that she received in reply to her queries on whether she could use the vouchers to purchase baby milk at FairPrice.

In one email dated Jan 7, she was informed she can use her CDC supermarket vouchers to purchase infant milk powder and diapers.

PHOTO: Stomp

In another email dated Jan 12, she was informed that "the voucher is not valid for purchases of infant milk (0-12 months)".

In response to a Stomp query, a FairPrice spokesman clarified that CDC supermarket vouchers can be used to purchase milk powder from birth to 12 months of age at their supermarket outlets.

"However, the FairPrice return voucher cannot be used to purchase milk powder from birth to 12 months of age," the spokesman said.

PHOTO: Stomp

"The restriction on the use of promotional vouchers to purchase infant formula (0-12 months) is in adherence to The Sale of Infant Foods Ethics Committee Singapore (SIFECS) Code of Ethics."

