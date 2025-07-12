'Can we have a date?': 'Task force man' Gan Kim Yong invites Punggol North residents to dinner

Do you live in Punggol and are looking to meet new people? Well, we have just the right candidate for you, albeit an unexpected one.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and MP for Punggol North (Punggol GRC) recently posted an invitation on his Instagram on July 10 which read: "Can we have a date?"

The 66-year-old wrote: "I would like to get to know more about residents in Punggol North. So I thought of inviting you and your family to join me for dinner."

He also said that he hopes to do so one family at a time so he can "really really" get to know the residents.

As there are a total of nine precincts, the first session, which is on July 19, will be for residents of Parc Terraces.

The venue will be at either Leong Ji Kitchen (non-halal) from 6.30pm to 8pm, or at House of White Bee Hoon (halal).

Those keen on joining DPM Gan for a meal will need to register themselves for the event by scanning a QR code on the Instagram post.

This dinner is the first of a nine-part series of Can We Have A Date - where a randomly selected family of four from Punggol North will get a chance to dine with DPM Mr Gan, according to a Facebook post by the Punggol Parc Terraces Residents Network.

In the comments, some netizens expressed interest in the initiation, including some non-Punggol residents.

One said they hoped this initiative would extend to other parts of Punggol and Singapore.

Another who lives in Pasir Ris asked if she could still register for the event despite not staying in Punggol North.

"We are neighbours," she rationalised.

'Task Force Man'

During the recent General Elections, DPM Gan and his PAP team won the freshly minted Punggol GRC with 55.17 per cent of the votes over a Workers' Party team.

The four-member team for Punggol GRC also includes Dr Janil Puthucheary, Sun Xueling and Yeo Wan Ling.

Punggol GRC was created after the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee recommended carving out the Punggol estates in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, to merge with Punggol West SMC in their March report.

DPM Gan was given the nickname Task Force Man during the General Elections after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong spoke highly of him chairing Singapore's task force.

DPM Gan is reportedly planning a US visit to discuss tariffs, business opportunities for Singapore in July.

melissateo@asiaone.com