PM Wong 'taken aback' by WP's negative tone at rallies, asks who in WP will replace Gan Kim Yong in US tariff talks

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has said that he was "rather taken aback" by the Workers' Party's (WP) negative tone, particularly in their criticisms of Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong Gan Kim Yong and PAP's Punggol team at a recent rally.

"We may have our differences, but there is no need to go into negative attacks on individuals, especially someone like Gan Kim Yong, who has done so much for Singapore," said PM Wong on the sidelines of a walkabout at the One Punggol Hawker Centre on Tuesday (April 29).

WP chief Pritam Singh and several other party candidates had criticised the PAP's Punggol team during their rally on April 28.

Singh noted that Gan was not elected to the PAP's central executive committee last year, and said that it is "very strange for a deputy prime minister".

"You mean the PM has no one else in his Cabinet who can negotiate with the United States on tariffs?" said Singh.

Harpreet Singh Nehal, who is part of the WP team contesting in Punggol GRC, had also questioned the PAP's decision to "parachute" Gan into Punggol GRC "if it is so confident that it has won the trust" of residents there.

"Why are they so insecure?" he asked.

'Cavalier and irresponsible'

PM Wong also asked at the walkabout about who from WP's side would be able to take over the work of DPM Gan, who chairs the task force and is currently negotiating with the Americans on tariffs.

"The Americans, the US Commerce Secretary, has been having a good discussion with him because there is mutual respect. And we are making good progress on our conversations and discussions," said PM Wong.

"Who in the WP team will take over all this work? And to treat it so lightly at a time when we are entering such major national issues. I think that's rather disappointing, not to mention the negative attacks that they continue to pile on [Gan] and the entire team throughout the entire night."

Calling it a "cavalier and irresponsible" approach, PM Wong urged Singaporeans, especially Punggol residents, to "reject this sort of politics".

"We can do much better than that. If you support the PAP team, you are supporting a team of integrity, honesty and trustworthiness, a team you know with a proven track record who will go all out to improve your lives. So I ask you to consider your votes carefully and support a trustworthy PAP team."

'Give me and my team a chance'

When asked about what he would like to say to first-time voters, PM Wong acknowledged that the connection and the familiarity with the PAP may not be the same as with the older voters and they may feel like supporting the "underdogs".

"I think these sentiments do exist, and I understand that. What I would appeal to young voters and first-time voters, is give me and my team a chance to work with you, to empower you, to give you space and voice, to make Singapore better and to pursue your dreams," he said.

"I've been doing that since I took on this role as prime minister, and it's only been a year, and I've only taken on the leadership of the PAP in maybe just less than six months. So I've just started. I'm making changes happen. You can see them already. Give me a chance to continue this work and work with all of you."

Gan made a late switch on Nomination Day, where he moved from Chua Chu Kang GRC to anchor the ruling party's four-member slate in the newly-created Punggol GRC.

Punggol GRC, with 123,557 voters, was created after the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee recommended carving out the Punggol estates in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, to merge with Punggol West SMC.

[[nid:717444]]

melissateo@asiaone.com