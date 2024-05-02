'Cannot perform her job as a sports coach': Brother of hit-and-run victim along TPE appeals for witnesses

As a sports coach, Kat Goh is probably used to an active lifestyle.

But a hit-and-run accident in March has now left her with serious injuries. And the culprit has yet to be found.

Frustrated, her brother, Janus Goh, took to Facebook on April 25 to appeal for witnesses to the accident.

He wrote: "[She] cannot perform her job and passion as a sports coach because of the incident and suffered multiple injuries that affected her ability to walk. She also suffered scarring on most parts of her body."

He also uploaded photos of his sister in the hospital, which showed her limbs bandaged up.

In his post, Goh said the accident took place on the TPE, near Ikea's Tampines store at about 2pm on March 26.

His sister was riding her motorcycle when she was hit by another motorcycle from behind.

"A van driver called the ambulance to send her to the hospital, but we are unable to get the contact of the van driver due to privacy laws," wrote Goh, adding that he had also sought help from their MP.

"But the most useful support would be pedestrian or vehicular witnesses, especially if there are security camera recordings. If all else fails, we will be seeking legal help regarding the investigation."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a motorcycle along the TPE towards the SLE on March 26.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they conveyed a 35-year-old female motorcyclist to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Janus Goh for more information.

