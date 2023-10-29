Can't hold it in? Elderly man caught on CCTV urinating at Delta Road HDB flat corridor

There's no defying nature's call, it seems.

An elderly man was caught on camera urinating at the staircase at Block 48 Lower Delta Road on Tuesday (Oct 24), reported Shin Min Daily News.

A CCTV video footage of him in the act shows him unzipping his pants after walking out of the lift and relieving himself at the railing along the corridor.

Outraged by the man's brazen act, a resident surnamed Lai uploaded the video onto social media, which sparked an outrage among netizens.

Lai, told Shin Min on Friday that he installed a CCTV at the corridor to ensure the security of his home, and did not mean to catch the man in the act.

"Sometimes my family and I aren't home, so when there's movement on the CCTV, we'll take a look at the footage. I didn't expect to see this," he surmised.

The 27-year-old porter shared that he sometimes smells pee along his corridor, but had always assumed it was a neighbour's cat who urinated.

Now that he has video evidence of the culprit, Lai said he's also made a police report against the man.

'Elderly people can't hold it in'

During a visit, the Shin Min reporter spotted a man who looked similar to the man caught on CCTV in the vicinity.

When asked about the incident, the elderly man got rather agitated but did not admit to urinating in public.

"Sometimes elderly people really need to pee, and they can't hold it in so they have no choice but to do it at the staircase. [The residents] can always use water to flush the area [to get rid of the smell]," said the elderly man.

Reporters also spotted a notice from the Jalan Besar Town Council pasted near the staircase where the elderly man was caught urinating.

"We have received feedback that someone urinated at the staircase between level two and three at Block 48 Lower Delta Road," wrote the notice.

"Such inconsiderate acts have resulted in an unhygienic and unpleasant living environment."

The town council added that the neighbourhood police have intensified their patrol to apprehend the culprit, and appealed to residents for eyewitnesses.

According to the Environmental Public Health Act, it is illegal to urinate or defecate in or upon any street, arcade, vacant land, river, canal, ditch, drain or watercourse or in any place to which the public has access except in any sanitary convenience provided for such purpose.

Offenders can be fined up to $1,000 for their first offence, and up to $2,000 and $5,000 for the second and third offence respectively.

