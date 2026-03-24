Car catches fire at driveway of HDB block in Hougang, 7 taken to hospital

A total of seven persons, including three children, were taken to two hospitals after a car caught fire at the driveway of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Hougang on Monday (March 23) night.

The incident happened at about 8pm at the driveway in front of Block 980D Buangkok Crescent.

A video of the incident posted on Reddit shows a raging blaze engulfing the car. Thick black smoke was also seen rising past the sixth floor of a stack of flats.

At least two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines were seen stopped along Buangkok Crescent as firefighters tackled the fire.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said its firefighters extinguished the fire using a water jet.

It added that about 20 people evacuated from the HDB block before SCDF's arrival.

Four persons were taken by SCDF to the Singapore General Hospital and another three children to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com