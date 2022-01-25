Car goes against traffic in Bedok, comes within a whisker of hitting motorcycle

A motorcyclist must be counting his lucky stars last Sunday (Jan 23), after nearly colliding with a car driving against traffic.

The close call occurred at 8.51pm along Bedok North Avenue 4 after St Anthony's Canossian Primary School and was captured on the motorcyclist's dashcam, according to Roads.sg.

A 19-second-clip of the incident was uploaded to the Facebook page the next day. The video has since garnered 36,000 views.

This driver was driving against traffic and not slowing down. He missed the motorcyclist by inches with a head-on... Posted by ROADS.sg on Sunday, January 23, 2022

The motorcyclist was on the right-most lane of a dual-carriage road as he whizzed past the primary school.

He turned a bend, only to be met with the headlights of a car driving against the flow of traffic and hurtling towards him.

Both motorists managed to react in time in order to avoid a collision.

In the comments section, netizens questioned if the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Screengrab/Facebook/Roads.sg

Some were amazed by the motorcyclist's quick reaction time while others noted that his guardian angel must have been looking over him that night.

Screengrab/Facebook/Roads.sg

Screengrab/Facebook/Roads.sg

Driving against the flow of traffic is a subset of dangerous driving and is an offence under section 64(1) of the Road Traffic Act (RTA).

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more details.

ALSO READ: BMW nearly hits another vehicle in Pasir Ris while driving against traffic

amierul@asiaone.com