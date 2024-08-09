Car rams into motorcyclist at Bukit Batok, sending him flying

SINGAPORE — A 34-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, following an accident in Bukit Batok on Aug 8.

A video of the accident, circulating on social media, shows a motorcycle and a bus at a traffic junction. Both vehicles are stationary at the time.

A car then appears behind the motorcycle and collides with it.

The motorcyclist is flung into the air after the collision, and lands some distance ahead of his motorbike.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bukit Batok Road and Pavilion Circle at about 4.20pm.

A 31-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to the hospital, while the car driver was arrested, said police.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police statistics show that in 2023, traffic accidents claimed the lives of 136 people — a 25.9 per cent jump from 108 deaths in 2022. Motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for half of all road fatalities.

All in, 4,290 motorcycle and pillion riders were injured in accidents in 2023, which means that about 12 people were involved in motorcycle-related accidents each day.

