Car sharing service Flexar officially launches in Singapore, new users can redeem limited-time $10 voucher

Car sharing service Flexar, the BlueSG team's new brand, has officially launched in Singapore with a fleet of over 200 electric and internal combustion engine vehicles.

This comes after a public beta testing phase which received nearly 10,000 registrations in just two weeks, the firm said on Monday (May 4).

The "redesigned" point-to-point car sharing service draws on "insights from the strategic pause of BlueSG", with an intelligent fleet system and parking optimisation to improve vehicle availability, the firm said.

Over 200 Flexar vehicles, including the Hyundai Avante, Honda Fit, Toyota Sienta, and Opel Corsa-e models, are available across 100 stations in the central, north, north-east and east regions, including towns such as Punggol, Sengkang, Hougang, Tampines, Ang Mo Kio and Toa Payoh.

It aims to expand monthly across regions and can "support thousands of vehicles across an extensive islandwide station network" at full scale.

Drivers aged 18 and above with a valid licence can sign up for free using Singpass with no deposits or membership fees.

Trips are charged on a per-minute block pricing model, and rental rates include fuel.

A temporary fuel surcharge, reviewed weekly in response to global oil conditions, currently applies.

For two weeks, new users to Flexar can redeem a $10 welcome voucher, and watch out for weekly launch promotions throughout May.

Users who have completed trips during the beta phase will also get more vouchers, including additional incentives awarded to top feedback contributors.

Flexar CEO Fon Supannakul said that having access to a car is becoming more important than ownership as urban needs change.

"We built this platform listening to user feedback," she stated.

"Having the advantage of hindsight combined with a headstart in understanding the complexities and challenges of shared mobility, helped shape a brand-new service built for greater reliability, transparency and convenience."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com