Car skids into Bukit Batok canal, 62-year-old driver taken to hospital

A 62-year-old woman was taken to hospital after her car skidded and fell into a canal in Bukit Batok on Wednesday (March 6).

A photo of the accident shows the black Mazda in the canal with its boot and door open and several canal railings lying around it.

As it rained, the car was partially submerged in the water in the canal.

The car in question was eventually lifted out of the canal using a crane, according to a video posted on Instagram.

Responding to queries, police said that they were alerted to an accident on Wednesday at about 3.25pm.

It is believed that the car self-skidded along Bukit Batok West Avenue 2 towards Bukit Batok West Central and investigations are ongoing, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that they were alerted to an accident near Block 315 Bukit Batok Street 32 at about 3.30pm.

They conveyed the conscious female driver to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

