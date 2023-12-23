Unmarked police car crashes into Whampoa drain; 2 taken to hospital

An accident involving a motorcycle and an unmarked police car saw the the latter crashing into a drain in Whampoa on Wednesday (Dec 20).

Photos and videos circulating on Facebook show a white car that had knocked down the fencing and crashed into a drain near Whampoa Makan Place.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 90 Whampoa Drive at about 5pm that day.

Two female car passengers, aged 21 and 66, were conscious when taken to the hospital. A 36-year-old motorcyclist suffered minor injuries, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

A 63-year-old driver is assisting with investigations, added the police.

AsiaOne has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

