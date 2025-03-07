Carousell 'counsellors': Mental health experts warn they could worsen existing issues

Mental health experts have expressed concern over the rise in the number of unqualified individuals providing counselling services online, which they say have the potential for "misdiagnosis, ineffective or harmful interventions, and breaches of confidentiality".

Said James Chong, Clinical Director at The Lion Mind, a non-profit organisation: "Being a 'good listener' is mistakenly equated with having the qualifications to provide effective counselling."

This comes after instances of unaccredited individuals offering mental health services were found on the online marketplace Carousell with some offering free counselling, while others charge up to $70 per session.

Andrea Chan, Deputy Director of Touch Counselling & Psychological Services, said that these unqualified "counsellors" lack the essential knowledge and foundation to provide safe and effective counselling.

"Engaging with unqualified 'counsellors' online can result in harmful intervention, including misinterpreting symptoms, offering unsuitable advice, and worsening existing mental health issues," she said.

Individuals who need counselling are already in a vulnerable state and need professional help to guide them, she added.

Inspired by personal experience

A quick search on Carousell yielded multiple listings for counselling services from a variety of users such as "an ordinary teenager" and an "ex-Psychology undergraduate".

AsiaOne reached out to several such "counsellors" to find out their motivation to take on such a job, and what they had to say on the lack of professional training.

One of the "counsellors", a teenager, who claimed that she has "engaged with hundreds of people", mentioned "personal experience with bullying throughout (her) school life, along with some family conflicts", and wanting to use such sessions to make "a meaningful impact on people’s lives".

Other "counsellors" described themselves as being highly empathetic and intuitive, citing a natural inclination to act as a guide for those who experience mental and emotional struggles.

Many of them also talked about a desire to provide a listening ear and create a safe space for individuals to express their feelings without judgement.

But when questioned about their lack of formal training, the teenager admitted having difficulties when interacting with clients who were older than her, due to lack of experience.

She also shared her concerns regarding the possibility of misunderstanding and providing advice that could lead to unintended consequences.

Carousell 'counsellors'

While some "counsellors" explicitly disclosed their lack of accreditation and proper qualifications in their listings, others mentioned prior counselling experience in an attempt to legitimise their services.

Netizens are split regarding these "counsellors", with some commending them for providing "cheaper, more accessible alternatives", while others raised the risk of receiving treatment from individuals who lack the right training.

A netizen lamented how traditional counsellors "cost an arm and a leg" and cheaper alternatives in the public health sector often have long waiting lists, which would deter individuals desperate for help.

Others also highlighted the possibility of such online "counsellors" being scammers who intend to take advantage of vulnerable individuals.

Moderating Carousell listings based on local regulations

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson for Carousell said that it is in talks with the SAC regarding such listings for counselling services.

"We take a serious view on the sale of prohibited items on our platform, and adhere to local regulations as well as advisories from authorities," said the spokesperson.

They noted that they are currently "not aware of any local regulations regarding counselling services" and will take action to moderate such listings if there are any updates to the relevant regulations.

'True counselling demands cognitive complexity'

A spokesperson for the Singapore Association for Counselling (SAC) told AsiaOne that "the counselling process is at risk of being taken over by the help-giver’s personal agenda" when unqualified "counsellors" merely draw on personal experiences rather than formal training.

The Lion Mind's Chong also reiterated the need for rigorous training, emphasising that "true counselling demands cognitive complexity".

Cognitive complexity is the number of processes required to complete a task. It also refers to the ability of a person to perceive more nuances in things.

To seek qualified professionals, Chong encouraged individuals to verify their credentials through recognised bodies in Singapore such as the SAC.

"Local registration is particularly important because it ensures that counsellors are held accountable to standards and regulations that are specifically designed for Singapore's unique cultural and legal environment," he said.

SAC is the professional body representing over 2,000 counsellors, psychotherapists, counselling educators and students here.

Membership in the SAC varies depending on an individual's professional experience and qualifications. The association also has a list of recognised programmes that provide formal training — a minimum of 100 hours of practicum with 10 hours of clinical supervision — in counselling.

Individuals are also required to complete a minimum of 600 postgraduate clinical hours and 60 supervision hours following any SAC recognised programme in order to qualify for SAC Registered Counsellor status.

SAC has a Code of Ethics which members are required to adhere to, failing which any misconduct will result in an established complaint procedure and relevant penalties.

The "counsellors" on Carousell are likely not members of the SAC, and therefore cannot be held accountable, said its spokesperson.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

mindline.sg

ec2.sg

www.tinklefriend.sg

www.chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

