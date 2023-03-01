Carpooling: Man accidentally drives car into swimming pool at Hillview condo during downpour

Carpooling is a useful way of getting around.

But one Grab driver seemed to have taken the term too literally by driving his vehicle and passenger into a swimming pool at a condo.

The incident was shared in a TikTok video uploaded on Tuesday (Feb 28) by Charlie Tan Liang Yu.

In the 17-second clip, a white car was seen with its front part partially submerged inside a pool at The Hillside condo located along Upper Bukit Timah Road amid a heavy downpour.

"A new meaning to what carpooling means," joked 25-year-old Tan in the captions.

https://www.tiktok.com/@marketplaceforads/video/7205203175907855623?_r=1&_t=8aGaO61QJg9

Speaking to AsiaOne, Tan, a resident of the condo, said the incident happened last night (Feb 28) at around 9pm when it was pouring.

He shared that there is a small pedestrian pathway at the corner of the estate leading to the pool.

Tan said that he was later told by the chairman of the condo's management council that the passenger in the vehicle had allegedly told the driver to follow that path.

So, the latter simply followed instructions.

Upon witnessing this, a security guard told the driver that this section of the condo was not meant for cars and asked the driver to reverse his vehicle.

The driver then attempted a three-point turn but "he drove onto the grass, stepped on the gas pedal and went into the pool," recounted Tan.

"The moment the first two wheels went in, he was stuck already and couldn't reverse his car."

Eventually, a tow truck arrived at 12am to pull the white car out of the water, said Tan.

Car or boat?

Back in March 2019, another car landed in the children's swimming pool of a condominium in Geylang.

That vehicle also happened to be a private hire car, and the driver had driven into the condo compound to pick up a passenger.

The shocked driver eventually asked the condominium security guards for help, and the car was towed away three hours later.

