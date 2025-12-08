Ex-MP Carrie Tan weds long-time beau, live-streams tea ceremony

Former Member of Parliament (MP) Carrie Tan married her long-time partner Kevin Teo on Sunday (Dec 7).

The couple of seven years were all smiles when they appeared in a Facebook livestream hosted on Tan's page, ready for the solemnisation ceremony.

In the presence of their families, Tan and Teo exchanged vows and wedding rings, leaning in for a peck and a tight embrace.

After signing the marriage certificate, they served tea to their parents in a simple Chinese tea ceremony.

Tan, 43, proposed to Teo in April shortly after announcing her departure from politics. She had been elected Nee Soon GRC MP only in 2020.

Teo is chief technology officer at non-profit organisation AVPN. The couple have both been through divorce.

A week prior to the ceremony, they shared a "music video" of their pre-wedding shoot in Yunnan, China, over an audio of Tan singing the love song It's You by Miya Wang.

"Already feeling so married," she quipped then.

"Borrowing this song from [Miya], because it's how I feel about our union."

