Case seeks clarity on pre-paid cards, timeline of Gong Cha relaunch in Singapore

The Consumer Association of Singapore (Case) is seeking clarity surrounding bubble tea brand Gong Cha's relaunch in 2026, after the brand shuttered all its stores here.

In a Facebook statement published on Friday (Oct 3), Case president Melvin Yong said the organisation is looking to clarify if customers will be refunded for unutilised pre-paid or gift cards, or if they are still redeemable when the franchise re-opens.

Case has also requested for Gong Cha to provide a clearer timeline on when it will reopen again in Singapore.

"Consumers are advised to keep detailed records of any prepaid balances or gift card purchases," said Yong, advising that consumers who require assistance may contact Case at 6277 5100.

On Oct 2, Gong Cha ceased operations in Singapore, after taking down its local social media platforms and websites, and shuttering all 29 outlets here.

The company's global chief executive Paul Reynish later said in a statement that the move is temporary, as it has decided not to renew its agreement with its parent franchisee, the soy milk chain Mr Bean.

The brand will relaunch in Singapore next year, he said.

"Singapore is a really important market for us, and we’re really excited about relaunching in 2026," said Reynish.

