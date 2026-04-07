'This support didn't come by chance': $200 cash relief for platform workers and taxi drivers due to tripartism, says Yeo Wan Ling

The $200 cash relief for platform workers and taxi drivers that was announced by Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow in Parliament on Tuesday (April 7) amid rising fuel costs is a result of strong tripartite discussions, said NTUC Assistant Secretary-General Yeo Wan Ling.

In a Facebook post, Yeo said the labour movement and various platform work associations have been actively engaging and pressing for relief measures, alongside support by platform operators, as workers face escalating cost pressures.

"This support did not come by chance," she said, adding that she is glad to see the efforts coming to fruition as it brings "timely help" to workers.

The cash relief — announced during a ministerial statement by Siow, who is also Acting Minister for Transport — is meant to cushion the impact of elevated petrol prices on the earnings of delivery workers, private-hire car drivers and taxi drivers.

All platform workers earning more than $500 a month across all platform operators will be eligible for the $200 payout that will be disbursed from end-April.

In her post, Yeo noted that self-employed combi bus drivers and limousine drivers must also be supported, especially since they face the same cost pressures as platform workers.

"NTUC will continue to work closely with the Government and industry partners — and press for a strong tripartite response — so that support reaches affected workers," she said, adding that action also needs to be taken by service buyers.

Yeo suggested that service buyers step forward to review and adjust existing contracts where fuel increases are significantly affecting livelihoods.

"Workers cannot be left to absorb these costs alone," she said, adding that the union will keep pushing for broader, practical support so that no worker is left behind.

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Pump prices have steadily risen over the past month as conflict in the Middle East persists, but the Government will not intervene and influence petrol prices.

"We do not think this would be the right move. It is too blunt an approach, and it could also be regressive," Siow also said in Parliament on Tuesday.

He explained that Singapore is an open economy and must allow fuel prices to reflect market realities.

"If prices are artificially suppressed, importers may choose to divert fuel where prices are higher, and over time, this can tighten supply and leave us worse off," he said.

"And our approach, therefore, is to provide direct support to small-medium enterprises, companies, drivers, people who are more directly affected by the fuel prices," he added.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com

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