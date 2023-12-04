Caught on camera: Man wearing SCDF shirt steals e-bike parked outside Toa Payoh flat

A delivery rider discovered that his electric bicycle was stolen on Saturday (Dec 2) morning.

Taking to TikTok on the same day, the rider's friend shared CCTV footage of the incident and said that the theft happened at 1.20am in Block 122 Lorong 2 Toa Payoh.

In the clip, a man wearing a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) T-shirt was seen pacing around the e-bike which was parked outside the flat.

A few minutes later, the thief pushed the bike away.

The thief's name and other personal details were later shared in the comments, with some netizens identifying him from his T-shirt and tattoos.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Monday, the TikTok user, who wanted to be named as Xiao Wei, said that the thief contacted the bike's owner after the video went viral.

He said that he crashed and abandoned the vehicle near a construction site in Mandai after stealing it.

Xiao Wei credited other delivery riders and the TikTok community for helping to identify the thief.

"It was never about humiliating him," Xiao Wei said. "Nobody likes their rice bowl to get stolen."

"When people watch this video, they will think twice before stealing from delivery riders."

The police confirmed a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted SCDF for comment.

