Caught on camera: Woman steals mirror from Neil Road cafe by wrapping it in jacket

With cafes having such pretty aesthetics these days, it's no wonder some customers feel the temptation to steal some of their fittings.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the cafe owner of The Coffee Code Singapore, who only wanted to be known as Gordon, shared that his team realised that a mirror from their shop was missing on Sunday (June 9).

"My staff opened the shop and saw that the mirror had disappeared," the 31-year-old recounted.

After going through the CCTV footage, which has since been uploaded onto the cafe's Instagram stories, the team discovered that the mirror had been stolen at around 2.07am that same morning. The cafe is located at Neil Road.

In the footage, a woman can be seen gesturing at someone off camera before removing her jacket.

She then crouched down to pick up the mirror —which was displayed on the floor— with the jacket.

She can then be seen sprinting away from the cafe, with another woman next to her.

"When the Coffee Code's Mirror is too cute to resist, you can't help but to steal it home," read a caption on the Instagram story.

"Goodbye little one, hope they will let you come back soon."

Gordon said that the mirror is custom-made but he is unsure of the price as it was purchased by his partner.

"I feel shocked and I am upset. Why is the young lady doing this?" he told us.

"This is the first time something has been stolen from us since we opened last year on Sept 1."

He also shared that in the meantime, they have plans to get another mirror.

Gordon said he has since made a police report over the theft.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more details.

