Man who allegedly stole confinement meals also caught on CCTV taking another unit's parcel

A Shopee customer contacted the seller when he did not receive his parcel.

But when Stomp contributor Nic, who was the customer, checked his CCTV, he realised his parcel was indeed delivered, but someone had taken it.

The Stomp contributor shared the CCTV footage showing a man walking past the Stomp contributor's flat before turning back to look at the parcel on the shoe cabinet outside the gate.

The man then picked up the parcel and walked away.

Nic also shared the police report he made on Jan 3.

In the police report, he said: "On Jan 2 at about 5.54pm, I was informed via Shopee app that my parcel was delivered."

But when the Stomp contributor could not find the parcel, he contacted the seller, who told him to raise a dispute with Shopee.

"Then I decided to check the CCTV recording. The parcel was indeed delivered at 5.54pm, but at 5.58pm, a guy with white hair, dressed in an orange tee and black shorts, was seen taking the parcel."

Nic, who lives at Sengkang West Road, posted on Facebook: "This guy is not my neighbour or someone who lives on my level. This guy was also seen wandering at other floors."

He told Stomp: "It is rather disturbing and irritating as it could've been my medication."

In response to a Stomp request, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and said investigations are ongoing.

Another video shared by Sgfollowsall shows the same man in the same shirt taking a bag hanging on the handle of the gate on Jan 4.

The bag was said to contain "confinement food".

ALSO READ: 'You got nice body, where you train?' Fitness coach captures moment uncle allegedly tries to steal his phone during filming

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.