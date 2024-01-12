'How dare you?' Man draws ire for allegedly stealing confinement meals from new mum in Sengkang

One man's search for items left outside HDB flats has led to him 'getting lucky' - at the expense of a new mother.

The latter, who lives in Sengkang, shared two videos on Instagram page Sgfollowsall on Friday (Jan 12).

In the caption, she said "the idiot" had stolen her confinement meals that were hung outside the door of her HDB flat on Jan 4.

"A police report has been made," the woman said, adding that this thief had stolen a parcel from her two days ago.

"This guy is neither my neighbour, nor someone who stays at this level. He was also seen wandering around other floors."

In the comments, several netizens criticised the man for stealing from a woman who had just given birth.

"How dare you?" one of them said, while another said that this man has caused inconvenience to the residents living in the same block.

"This mother just gave birth but you took her food that's meant to heal her body," a netizen said.

AsiaOne has contacted Sgfollowsall for more information.

Other thieves caught in the act

Other thieves on the prowl at HDB blocks were also previously caught in the act.

An Ang Mo Kio resident, named as JY, warned of a thief who stole plant items outside her home in the wee hours of the morning.

The "despicable" thief had spent about 13 minutes plucking the fleshy parts of succulent plants, a succulent plant in a pot and miniature figurines, Stomp reported last April.

"My mum is devastated to see her plants destroyed by this thief," JY said then.

And last December, a man wearing a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) T-shirt stole an electric bicycle that was parked outside a flat in Toa Payoh.

The bike owner's friend, who wanted to be named as Xiao Wei, told AsiaOne then that the thief crashed and abandoned the vehicle near a construction site in Mandai

SCDF clarified the man caught on CCTV camera taking the power assisted bicycle is not an SCDF personnel.

chingshijie@asiaone.com