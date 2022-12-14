Caught on video: Man throws stones at vehicles travelling along Simei Ave

If you're driving along Simei Avenue these days, you might want to keep an eye out for this man.

He was recently filmed throwing objects, believed to be stones, at vehicles travelling on roads opposite Changi General Hospital.

In a TikTok clip uploaded on Tuesday (Dec 13), the man – dressed in black singlets and shorts – can be seen standing on the pavement and throwing objects at a lorry, two cars and a van, before he retreated behind a tree.

The video caught the attention of many netizens, with some asking questions about the incident.

The TikTok user replied to a comment, saying that she reported the matter to the police.

The incident appears to have occurred along Simei Avenue, at the junction between Simei Street 3 and a slip-road to the Pan-Island Expressway.

According to Today, the policed confirmed that they received a report and said that they are looking into the incident.

In a separate incident in September, a Bukit Panjang resident pelted a group of cyclists with eggs and stones for allegedly making too much noise at night.

Another resident told Shin Min Daily News that the cyclists were not the first targets — vehicles with loud engines were also attacked in a similar fashion whenever they passed by the estate.

One of the cyclists, a 25-year-old, felt that he did not deserve the harsh treatment and pointed out that the modifications to his electric bicycles are legal.

"When I realised that the culprit was a young man living in a unit on the lower floors, I got angry and scolded him. We also spent an hour cleaning the mess," he said.

