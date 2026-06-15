Singapore's oldest police division gets new commander on June 15

Singapore's oldest police land division — Central Police Division — has a new commander at the helm, with Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Tay Wee Li assuming the role on Monday (June 15).

AC Tay, 47, took over from AC Wong Keng Hoe, who has, in turn, assumed the appointment of second deputy director at the Police Operations Department the same day.

The 47-year-old commander joined the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in 2002 and has held various key appointments over the past 24 years, including as senior director at the Ministry of Home Affairs' Finance and Admin Division and deputy commander of the Police Coast Guard.

She also served in the Major Security Events Division of the Police Operations Department, which oversees security and contingency planning for major events such as the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Outgoing commander AC Wong became the division's commander on September 9, 2024. Under his command, the division attained the best land division award in 2025.

During his command, the division resolved several notable cases, including the recent swift arrest of three Chinese nationals for a robbery in a Marina Bay Sands hotel room.

He also led the division through several major security operations, including the National Day Parade, Marina Bay Singapore Countdown celebrations, and Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

Reflecting on his command, AC Wong thanked community partners, volunteers and his officers for their commitment, trust and close collaboration.

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editor@asiaone.com