CEO Tan Min-Liang celebrates Razer's impressive customer service ranking with surprise giveaway

Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang surprised fans on Wednesday (April 24) when he announced an impromptu giveaway event on social media.

The cause for celebration? Razer ranked second for their customer service support in Laptop Mag's anonymous customer service report. It scored an impressive 88 out of 100, trailing just behind tech giant, Apple.

In a Facebook post, Tan thanked his customer advocacy team for the hard work they have put in to reach this goal.

Reiterating the company's commitment to overhauling and improving their customer support, he shared that Razer aims to keep on improving to give "some of the best customer service".

Proud of the achievement, Tan announced that he would start doing random giveaways of Razer gear as well.

Fans of Razer celebrated the win on social media, justifying the high rank with their own stellar reviews of the company's helpdesk.

Others also pointed out the improvements they felt in customer service they received over the years.

Best known for their gaming gear and smartphones, Razer is also recognised for having hardcore fans from all around the world. In fact, in 2017 a fan willingly tattooed Tan's face on his calves in exchange for a free smartphone.

So, what would we need to do in exchange for a free laptop?

