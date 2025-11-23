Defending Singapore 'a whole-of-nation effort': Chan Chun Sing

The strongest link in Singapore's defence ecosystem is every Singaporean playing a part in defending the nation, said Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing.

Speaking during his visit to Navy@Vivo 2025 on Sunday (Nov 23), Chan said that threats have evolved to become more complex and extensive.

"The mission sets for the SAF (Singapore Armed Forces) have become much more complex. The sea lines of communications, the air lines of communications, that we have to secure have become much more extensive.

"The threat challenges have become more complicated," Chan said.

Referring to Singapore's finite manpower and resources, the defence minister said Singapore will have to "constantly look at the future" to find ways to overcome the challenges.

An encouraging sign, however, has been members of the public wanting the government to share more on how the threats are evolving and what they can do in their respective areas.

"It's very encouraging for us because for us to defend Singapore and secure our lives and livelihood, it is actually a whole-of-nation effort," said Chan, adding that this is "perhaps the strongest link in our defence ecosystem - to have everyone playing a part".

Chan said that his ministry will continue to use different platforms and ways to reach out to the public to share more on the current and emerging challenges that Singapore face.

This will also include how Singaporeans can all play a part - both in the armed forces and beyond.

During the visit, Chan was hosted to a ship tour on board the Endurance-class Landing Ship (Tank) (LST) RSS Resolution. He then toured the shore exhibition and engaged with RSN sailors and members of the public.

He was accompanied by Chief of Navy Rear Admiral Sean Wat.

Navy@Vivo, which started on Nov 21, is open to all members of public from 10am to 9pm, until Monday (Nov 24).

