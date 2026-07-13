Chan Chun Sing to make 2-day working visit to Indonesia

Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing will make a two-day working visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, from July 14 (Tuesday) to July 15.

Chan, who had previously served as Singapore's military attache in Indonesia when he was in the Singapore Armed Forces, will jointly launch the Indonesia-Singapore Defence Alumni initiative with his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a news release on Monday that the alumni is intended to bring together officers from the Singapore Armed Forces and Indonesian National Defence Forces who have worked together or completed a study stint in Singapore and Indonesia respectively.

It added that the alumni will allow officers from both countries to maintain their personal relationships forged through shared experiences, and, in turn, support the bilateral defence relationship between both countries.

Singapore's Chief of Defence Vice Admiral Aaron Beng and his Indonesian counterpart General Agus Subiyanto will also participate in the launch as co-presidents.

The Indonesian general was in January this year conferred the prestigious Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang (Tentera), or Distinguished Service Order (Military), by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The award was given for his "significant role" in strengthening defence ties between the TNI and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), said Mindef in its statement then.

While in Indonesia, Singapore's defence minister will also attend the Singapore Armed Forces Day reception and meet other leaders in the Indonesian government.

"Mr Chan’s visit underscores the strong and longstanding defence ties between Singapore and Indonesia," Mindef said.

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editor@asiaone.com