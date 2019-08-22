Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints

Chang'e before and after getting her looks enhanced.
PHOTO: Singapore Press Holdings
Lam Min Lee
Lam Min Lee
AsiaOne

Is that Chang'e or Houyi?

Passersby have looked up in puzzlement at the lantern of a mythical figure that has taken centrestage in Chinatown for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

According to Chinese legend, Chang'e flew to the moon after drinking the elixir of immortality that her husband Houyi had obtained as a reward for shooting down nine suns. She is also known as the moon goddess.

The two-storey-tall lantern of the maiden, however, initially had a rather stern expression on her angular-looking face.

Her androgynous looks did not escape the eyes of the public who took to social media to air their complaints.

"If it weren't for the white rabbit she held in her right hand, I wouldn't have thought that the figure was Chang'e," a passerby told Lianhe Zaobao.

Just when we thought it had become another case of lantern display design gone wrong, she appeared to have had 'plastic surgery' overnight.

Now, Chang'e sports a more feminine face with gently arched brows, almond-shaped eyes and rounded cheeks.

It turned out, event organiser Chinatown Festivals took notice of the online comments and proceeded to enhance the aesthetics of the lantern.

Street light-up still work in progress. Sincerely appreciate all the lantern craftsmen and craftswomen for working round the clock to do their best to perfect the lanterns.

Posted by Chinatown Festivals on Wednesday, 21 August 2019

Before the official opening ceremony on Aug 31, lantern craftsmen are hard at work getting numerous displays ready for the Bicentennial edition of the festival.

From what we saw of the prep work, there's quite a lot of sights and activities to look forward to at this year's celebrations.

Of course, the sweet-looking Chang'e will be there to greet you.

ALSO READ: 'You dirty pig': Public not charmed by Chinatown's Chinese New Year decor

lamminlee@asiaone.com

More about
singapore bicentennial Festivals/Celebrations

TRENDING

&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Diners horrified after &#039;U-shaped white stuff&#039; turns out to be &#039;50 to 100 worms&#039; in Seng Kee mee sua
Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover
Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars
Masagos takes on Musk as he throws shade at Tesla’s electric cars
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the &#039;woman in his heart&#039;
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the 'woman in his heart'
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Durian stall in CCK to give away XO durians to seniors on Aug 24
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Flying long-haul when you&#039;re old: Tips and advice for seniors
Flying long-haul when you're old: Tips and advice for seniors

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
Worm lived in Chinese man&#039;s brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Worm lived in Chinese man's brain for 30 years, causing headaches and seizures
Singapore&#039;s miracle man: He returns to rock climbing just 4 months after being told he&#039;d never walk again
Singapore's miracle man: He returns to rock climbing 4 months after being told he'd never walk again

SERVICES