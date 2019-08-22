Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints

Is that Chang'e or Houyi?

Passersby have looked up in puzzlement at the lantern of a mythical figure that has taken centrestage in Chinatown for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

According to Chinese legend, Chang'e flew to the moon after drinking the elixir of immortality that her husband Houyi had obtained as a reward for shooting down nine suns. She is also known as the moon goddess.

The two-storey-tall lantern of the maiden, however, initially had a rather stern expression on her angular-looking face.

Her androgynous looks did not escape the eyes of the public who took to social media to air their complaints.

"If it weren't for the white rabbit she held in her right hand, I wouldn't have thought that the figure was Chang'e," a passerby told Lianhe Zaobao.

Just when we thought it had become another case of lantern display design gone wrong, she appeared to have had 'plastic surgery' overnight.

Now, Chang'e sports a more feminine face with gently arched brows, almond-shaped eyes and rounded cheeks.

It turned out, event organiser Chinatown Festivals took notice of the online comments and proceeded to enhance the aesthetics of the lantern.

Street light-up still work in progress. Sincerely appreciate all the lantern craftsmen and craftswomen for working round the clock to do their best to perfect the lanterns. Posted by Chinatown Festivals on Wednesday, 21 August 2019

Before the official opening ceremony on Aug 31, lantern craftsmen are hard at work getting numerous displays ready for the Bicentennial edition of the festival.

From what we saw of the prep work, there's quite a lot of sights and activities to look forward to at this year's celebrations.

Of course, the sweet-looking Chang'e will be there to greet you.

