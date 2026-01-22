Changi Airport passenger traffic hits record 69.98 million in 2025 amid steady travel demand

Passenger movement at Singapore's Changi Airport hit a record high of 69.98 million in 2025, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a press release on Thursday (Jan 22).

The figure is a 3.4 per cent increase over the 67.7 million passengers in 2024.

Last year, 374,000 flights landed at or took off from Changi Airport, up 2.2 per cent compared to 2024.

Meanwhile, airfreight throughput - the volume of cargo that passes through an airport or air cargo facility over a certain period- totalled 2.08 million, up 4.5 per cent compared to the previous year.

New routes, expanded connectivity

Amid the 374,000 landings and take-offs, 13 new routes were added last year. This includes: Changchun, Harbin, Lanzhou, Yichang and Zhangjiajie in China; Labuan Bajo, Padang and Semarang in Indonesia; Vienna in Austria; Vijayawada in India; Kota Bahru in Malaysia; Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia and Nha Trang in Vietnam.

Two new passenger airlines - MIAT Mongolian Airlines and Pelitia Air - were also added last year.

According to CAG, China, Indonesia and Malaysia remain the top three passenger markets for Singapore, while Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Jakarta remain the top three city routes.

CAG chief executive officer Yam Kum Weng said that the airport is actively seeking to expand its network in the region, including emerging secondary cities which are witnessing rapid economic and promising tourism developments.

"CAG will continue to enhance the experience of travellers through greater innovation to deliver higher efficiencies and more seamless operations.

"Our goal is to ensure that Changi stays at the forefront of aviation, offering travellers exceptional airport experiences while serving as a key gateway to the region," Yam said.

In 2025, Changi reclaimed its top spot as the World's Best Airport in Skytrax's 2025 World Airport Awards - the 13th time the airport has clinched the top spot.

