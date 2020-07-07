Charles Yeo: RP will garner at least 35 per cent of votes in Ang Mo Kio GRC in GE2020

Reform Party's (RP) Charles Yeo thinks he and his teammates will garner at least 35 per cent, possibly 40 per cent, of the votes in Ang Mo Kio GRC, where they face the People's Action Party (PAP) team led by secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong.

During his walkabout at Ang Mo Kio Central today (July 7), he said he believes there is a sizeable group of people who are unhappy with the incumbents, reported CNA.

He was joined by party-mate Noraini Yunus, as well as party chairman Andy Zhu. The latter added: "We are definitely going to contest to win.

"Let the PAP know that there are concerns and discontent within the residents of Ang Mo Kio GRC".

Even if their party does not win, Yeo explained his purpose for running was simply to "serve [his] moral ideas" as he felt that it was his duty to come forward and take part in the democratic process.

His pet causes are education as well as the abolition of all "suppressive laws".

With regard to becoming an overnight meme, he said most of the online comments have been "positive" and "encouraging."

Yeo said: "I feel that people are well within their rights to comment, because if I am an advocate of free speech, then I would need to respect people's rights to comment.

"I don't care what people think. That's also what I want to encourage: A culture of people that will speak up."

The three are contesting with secretary-general Kenneth Jeyeretnam — who is currently on Stay-Home Notice — and Darren Soh.

Lee Hsien Loong is joined by Ng Ling Ling, Gan Thiam Poh, Darryl David, and Nadia Ahmad Samdin.

