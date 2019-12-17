Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo

PHOTO: Facebook/DurianKakiSG
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

It seems that Singaporeans just can't resist a bargain — even if the money is going to a good cause.

A recent pay-as-you-wish promotion by local shop Durian Kaki ended up netting less donations than expected thanks to lowballing customers, according to local media reports.

The fundraising drive on Dec 14 was held in benefit of Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home and managed to raise a total of $7,850 from the sale of 800kg of Grade A Mao Shan Wang durians.

Customers were allowed to purchase durians at any price they deemed fit. 

But amidst generous customers who shelled out $600 for two durians in the spirit of charity were those who took full advantage of the deal — one even walked away with six durians for $4, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

C.Y. Wong, the owner of Durian Kaki, told 8world that he had spent about $10,000 to bring in the durians and had originally hoped to raise between $8,000 and $15,000 for charity.

He had spent $3,500 on durians for a similar pay-as-you-wish event last July which eventually raised $1,400 for charity.

PHOTO: Facebook/DurianKakiSG

At the current market rate of about $24 per kg for a Grade A Mao Shan Wang, each durian sold on Saturday was worth around $36, said Wong.

But most customers ended up paying far less. According to Wong's calculations, almost a third of customers paid less than $10 per kg while the remaining customers paid the price of a Grade B or C Mao Shan Wang.

A straw poll conducted by 8world revealed similar results — most customers said that they were willing to pay between $10 and $15 per durian. One customer, who declined to be named, said that they were planning to pay just $5 for one durian.

But Durian Kaki isn't complaining.

The store took to Facebook on Dec 15 to thank customers for their support, writing: "We appreciate the effort [of] every individual who came despite the rain and contributed in one way or the other.

"Please continue to do your part to support [Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home] and other old folks around you."

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
durians Charity



