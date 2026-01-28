Competition aside, Singapore and Hong Kong have room to collaborate and learn: Chee Hong Tat

While Singapore and Hong Kong compete in some areas, there is also scope for the two cities to collaborate and learn from one another to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes, said Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat.

Chee, who is also the deputy chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore board of directors, was writing in two Facebook posts as he wraps up a four-day working visit to Hong Kong on Wednesday (Jan 28).

After a meeting with senior representatives from Singapore banks and leading global financial institutions in Hong Kong on Tuesday, Chee emphasised the importance of public and private sectors working together.

"Our exchanges underscored the importance of deepening global partnerships across government and the private sector, and working together to add value for investors and businesses across Asia," wrote Chee.

He added that while Singapore and Hong Kong do compete in some areas, there remains scope for the two cities to collaborate and achieve "win-win benefits" for both, riding on Asia's growth.

According to an Asian Development Bank report in December 2025, the growth forecast for economies in developing Asia and the Pacific was expected to be 5.1 per cent, driven by robust domestic consumption and solid export performance in the region's high-income technology exporting economies.

Learning from one another to build liveable, inclusive, resilient cities

While in Hong Kong, the minister also met with his national development portfolio counterparts, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn and Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho.

He was briefed on the Northern Metropolis development project, which Chee said is similar to several large-scale integrated developments that Singapore is undertaking, such as the Greater Southern Waterfront and Jurong Lake District.

"(It) highlights the importance of careful planning, stakeholder engagement and industry collaboration," the minister noted.

Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis, located in the New Territories, covers the Yuen Long and North districts, and includes new towns in Tin Shui Wai, Yuen Long and Fanling/Sheung Shui.

Given its proximity to Shenzhen's metropolitan core, the Northern Metropolis is envisioned to host the innovation and technology (I&T) industry to support Hong Kong to become an international I&T centre.

It is expected to eventually accommodate about 2.5 million residents and provide about 650,000 jobs.

The National Development minister also visited the light public housing project at Choi Hing Road, which utilises modular construction to deliver transitional housing for families more quickly.

"The project offered useful insights as Singapore continues to explore innovative ways to shorten construction timelines and improve our built environment sector productivity," Chee said.

Singapore has been introducing more Shorter Waiting Times (SWT) flats with waiting times of less than three years.

About one-fifth of the 19,600 Build-To-Order flats to be introduced this year, will be SWT flats.

He also exchanged views with his counterparts on collaborative contracting and early contractor involvement - to build closer partnerships across project teams and support smoother delivery in terms of cost, quality and time - approaches which are expected to be scaled up in terms of adoption, particularly for more complex projects, Chee added.

Over the medium term, Singapore's Building and Construction Authority expects total construction demand from 2027 to 2030 to reach an average of $39 billion and $46 billion each year.

Chee also visited the iconic Choi Hung Estate and Tai Kwun to understand Hong Kong's considerations in balancing between renewal and conservation.

Reflecting on the exchanges with his counterparts, Chee said: "The exchanges reaffirm the strong ties between Singapore and Hong Kong, and the value of learning from one another as we work towards more liveable, inclusive and resilient cities."

Chee will next head to Malaysia for a working visit to meet with his counterparts in Kuala Lumpur.

