Child gets stuck on top of 3-metre-tall playground structure at Tampines

A video of a young child seemingly unable to descend from the top of a 3m-high playground structure has raised a few eyebrows on social media.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the playground, which has a watermelon-shaped wedge structure, is located at Block 858 Tampines Avenue 5.

The video shows at least four adults trying to help the child down, including a woman with a bamboo pole.

It was not shown how the child got down eventually.

According to Shin Min, the playground has been around for some 20 years.

There are footholds on the watermelon structure, and children have been known to climb up to the top regularly, according to residents in the area who spoke to the Chinese newspaper.

Since the ground is padded, there has never been a major accident reported.

