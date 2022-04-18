Child relieving himself in bottle at Tiong Bahru Plaza food court gets netizens all riled up

A picture of a child relieving himself at a food court in Tiong Bahru Plaza has netizens divided over whether the caretaker was wrong to let him do it in full view of the public.

In a Facebook photo shared by Liz Lun on Saturday (April 16), it showed a boy pulling up his shirt while taking a leak next to a bowl of ice kachang.

Clearly appalled with the elderly woman seen helping the boy with the deed, the netizen questioned: "Why like that? [The] Toilet is just outside [a] minute away."

In the comments, some netizens blamed the elderly woman for her part in allowing the child to pee in public with one commenting that "maybe in her era kids r [are] like that but now [we are in a] different era".

However, other netizens argued that if the woman had brought the boy to the toilet, she would risk losing the bowl of ice kacang dessert that was already paid for.

Another Facebook user reasoned that perhaps it was an emergency and that caretaker had no choice.

"But the grandma should at least let the child stand on the floor instead of standing on the chair like that," she wrote.

In another similar incident, a woman was caught allowing her child to defecate openly in a Bukit Panjang playground in August last year.

