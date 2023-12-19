Childhood sweethearts return to secondary school for wedding photoshoot

When teens pair up in school, it is often brushed off as mere puppy love.

But for Punggol Secondary School classmates Chanel Li and Wong Jia Jie, their puppy love blossomed into a real deal that is taking them to the altar.

And to memorialise the starting point of their relationship, the couple did their pre-wedding photoshoot in school, wearing their school uniforms.

In one of their videos shared on TikTok, Ms Li wrote: "POV: You're finally marrying your first love and your wedding shots were taken in your school."

The videos trace their romantic journey, how they first met in class in 2013, when they were just 15.

Although their video make viewers go "aww", other than going through tertiary education and national service enlistment, their relationship may appear nothing out of the ordinary.

But the part that was exceptional was when Ms Li lost her job as an air stewardess when the pandemic hit and Mr Wong went all out to support her in starting her baking business, Whisking Bakes, in 2020.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@chanellingchanel_/video/7311722846051519746?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7284419124728890881[/embed]

The video even shows a snapshot of Mr Wong drilling a wall. The caption read: "He helped me through it all, deliveries, setting up furniture, carrying stocks, even drilling walls."

Here's wishing Ms Li and Mr Wong a blissful matrimonial and success in their personal endeavours.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.